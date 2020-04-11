First inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the first inmate at the California Men's Colony (CMC) has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

At this time, five people at the CMC have been tested for the virus. Only one has been confirmed positive.

The CDCR Press Secretary Dana Simas provided the following statement:

"CDCR and CCHCS [California Correctional Health Care Services] are working closely with the county department of public health to conduct a contact investigation to determine what, if any, exposure may have occurred to staff or the incarcerated population. That investigation is currently underway so we do not have further details."

To view the CDCR's frequently asked questions on cases, testing, and response, click here.

For a comprehensive breakdown on CDCR and CCHCS COVID-19 preparedness and response, you can go to their COVID-19 webpage here.

The CMC is a male-only state prison located near San Luis Obispo.