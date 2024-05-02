Temperatures peak Thursday, tracking a cooling & wet trend into the weekend

Some areas of clouds and fog will form Thursday morning. It will be another May gray morning, but a similar cloud clearing pattern from what we saw Wednesday. Clouds begin to scatter out by the middle of the day and most areas can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the evening. Highs range from the 70s and 80s. Today will be the warmest day of the workweek! Perfect day for the beach, get out and enjoy!

Our rollercoaster temperatures begin a steep descent Friday. An area of low pressure brings cooler and moist air into the forecast area. Areas of dense fog and cloud cover blanket the coast in the morning. While clouds will increase, temperatures cool into the 60s and 70s. Winds may increase but will not be up to advisory levels.

Models have come into better agreement about the precipitation this weekend. The most likely outcome is less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall for northern counties while less than measurable rain occurs near Santa Barbara county and further south. This is the most likely outcome as there is a very deep dry layer that will inhibit rain from making it to the surface. Just north of the forecast area its possible to see up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall, so we cannot rule out a stay shower tracking into San Luis Obispo County.