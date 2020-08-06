250 Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel employees protest labor uncertainty

Coronavirus

MONTECITO, Calif. -- The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel's employees are not sure what the hotel's closure means to them.

Thursday about 250 employees and family members marched around Montecito, the hotel and the owner's home demanding answers. They want to know when they may go back to work, will they be laid-off and receive severance or will they be able to have access to their healthcare.

Employees say they're frustrated with the lack of communication during the pandemic and spreading rumors are making them nervous. They chanted "Shame of Four Seasons. Shame on Ty (Warner)" and "We want to work".

A representative for the hotel said the staff is furloughed to allow them to keep their accumulated seniority states, benefits, vacation time, PTO (personal time off) and severance compensation when the hotel reopens.

Employees during the march said they used all of their vacation time in order to keep their healthcare benefits. Two months ago they lost those healthcare benefits when their PTO ran out.