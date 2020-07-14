SLO County reports sixth coronavirus-related death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County has reported its sixth coronavirus-related death. It's the fifth death reported in the county in the last two weeks.

The sixth person to die from COVID-19 complications was a person in their 90s who lived in a nursing facility. They were never hospitalized, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein in a press release.

This is the fifth death reported in San Luis Obispo County in July. Prior to these latest deaths, the county had only seen one person lose their life from COVID-19 back in April.

Borenstein says this person contracted the virus at the care facility via person-to-person contact.

“This disease is spread person-to-person in SLO County, which means each of us can play a part in breaking that chain of transmission,” Dr. Borenstein said. “I ask you to do your part: avoid social and multi-family gatherings, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wear a face covering in public if you can.”

San Luis Obispo County reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. For a complete breakdown of cases, click here.