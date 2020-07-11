Fifth COVID-19 related death announced by San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported its fifth death to the coronavirus on Saturday.

County Public Health said the death was a person in their 70s who had multiple underlying health conditions.

This person passed away in their home. Health officials determined the individual caught the virus from the community.

“Losing another member of our community is heartbreaking,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We feel for the friends and family of the patient. This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is spreading in our community."

As a reminder, all members of the community are encouraged to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those considered most high-risk are urged to stay home as much as possible to avoid catching it.

“As our community expects to be added to the State’s ‘watch list’ it is important that our community continues to do our part to slow the spread,” Dr. Borenstein said. “This means staying at home, maintaining six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wearing a face covering in public if you can.”

As of Friday, 905 cases of COVID-19 were reported in SLO County. 616 of those cases have recovered, 264 are currently recovering at home and 10 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.