Santa Barbara out of free COVID-19 testing appointments

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Community testing in Santa Barbara County is in demand. Such great demand that there are no new Santa Barbara County free community tests available through mid-July.

On Monday, an appointment operator for Logistics Health Incorporated, the company running the county's tests, confirmed there are no appointments available for a COVID-19 test for two weeks within 60 miles of the City of Santa Barbara. That includes testing sites in Buellton, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

A spokesperson for Santa Barbara Public Health said the increase of demand for testing has gone up statewide. And enough tests and appointments to meet the growing demand is a statewide issue.