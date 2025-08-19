Santa Barbara County Says Health Monitoring is Robust Despite Grand Jury Concerns

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Health Department says it is using all of its protocols and outreach to make sure required immunizations are given and to identify any gaps in the system.

This comes after a report from the County Grand Jury.

On May 29, the report came out entitled "Do Vaccination Rates in Santa Barbara County Create a Public Health Risk?”

It brought up issues related to the lack of County vaccination rate data for homeschooled children, adult populations and high-risk settings, including the Sheriff's Department jail.

A Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Health Director Dr. Mouhanad Hammami said for home schooled children, obtaining data is challenging. There is currently no reliable study. In place of that, the department created a worse-case scenario based on the number of home school children ages 5-17. If there were an issue it would not be out of the range of the acceptable "herd immunity target" and could be addressed.

He said the department has a team that mobilizes whenever there is a concern over, for example, a measles outbreak. They identify where it came from and who was exposed. The plan has been effective when used in the past.

In the jail Dr. Hammami said at intake, a health care related process is conducted. The department's response to the Grand Jury reads:

The Sheriff’s Office has established protocols for isolating inmates who exhibit signs and symptoms of infectious disease. Isolating incarcerated persons solely because they are unvaccinated would potentially violate these individuals’ rights.

Where there are unvaccinated inmates the department is offering catch-up vaccinations in accordance with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and based on identified risk factors.

