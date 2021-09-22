Health care workers say this is not the time to wait for a flu shot

Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Even with flu cases off the radar last year, this year, a more apparent pattern is expected to exist according to health leaders.

Santa Barbara County Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday they have not seen any flu cases so far, but do expect them this year at a higher rate than 2020.

That is because during the flu season last year combined with the COVID-19 crisis, the public was largely protected by wearing face coverings and staying away from each other because of the social distancing guidelines. With that, the flu, did not get established or spread.

The advice is to get a shot now or soon, and not wait until you are exposed to the flu.

After you get a shot it takes about two weeks to protect your body.

The Centers for Disease Control says: September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October. Adults, especially those older than 65, should not get vaccinated early (in July or August) because protection in this group may decrease over time. Children can get vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available—even if this is in July or August. Some children need two doses. For those children it is recommended to get the first dose as soon as vaccine is available, because the second needs to be given at least 4 weeks after the first. Early vaccination can also be considered for people who are in the third trimester of pregnancy, because this can help protect their infants during the first months of life (when they are too young to be vaccinated).

Area pharmacies and drug stores are already posting notices on their doors and windows encouraging customers to come in for a flu shot.

If you are still considering a COVID shot and want a flu shot, it's recommended you get the COVID shot now. It is possible to have the flu and other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 at the same time. Diagnostic testing determines what kind of virus you have.

With more people out and in crowds, the chances of the flu spreading is higher than 2020. For now, medical officials say they expect at least a mild flu season.

