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Santa Barbara County Fair Resumes for Five-Day Run through Sunday

Santa Barbara County Fair
Dave Alley/KEYT
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Published 11:36 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Fair is reopening to the public Wednesday to begin the final five days its unprecedented split schedule this year.

Last Friday, the fair opened for a three-day run over the Fourth of July holiday weekend before closing to the public for the past two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Now, it's opening its gates once again to make the start of its traditional five-day run from Wednesday, July 8th through Sunday, July 12th.

For more than 25 years, the fair has been held over a five-day period in mid-July, beginning on a Wednesday and finishing the following Sunday.

This year, Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors decided to expand the schedule, especially with the opening weekend falling on the special 250th Fourth of July celebration.

In addition to a its new longer schedule, Vice President Todd Ventura pointed out the fair will also feature an array of format changes and other new concepts.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will open at noon during the weekends and at 2 p.m. on weekdays and close each night at 10 p.m.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Fair, click here to visit the official website.

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Article Topic Follows: Community Events
Santa Barbara County Fair
SANTA MARIA
santa maria fairpark

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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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