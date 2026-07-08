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Santa Barbara - South County

United Way Invests $220K to Help Families Pay for Childcare

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 8:56 am
Published 10:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - More families in Santa Barbara County are receiving financial help to cover the cost of childcare through a new round of scholarships from United Way.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has awarded more than $220,000 in childcare scholarships, helping nearly 40 local children so far. The organization recently released its second round of scholarship funding.

The scholarships are intended to reduce childcare expenses for working families while helping more children access care.

More scholarship funding is expected to continue supporting local families facing the high cost of childcare.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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