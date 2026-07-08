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Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Allegedly Injecting Teen with Methamphetamine Before Sexual Assault

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:37 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 50-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested after allegedly injecting a 17-year-old girl he met online with methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her.

The identity of the teen is being withheld due to her age and the nature of the investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began to investigate a 50-year-old Santa Barbara man in May of this year and learned that he had met a 17-year-old online before arranging to meet her for a date stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, while the 17-year-old was at the Santa Barbara man's home in the 2400 block of Painted Cave Road, he is alleged to have injected her with methamphetamine and then sexually assaulted the teen.

On June 30, detectives located the 50-year-old exiting a ride share vehicle in the 2500 block of Mesa School Road and he was taken into custody shared the local sheriff's office.

He was then booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a felony charge of providing narcotics to a juvenile as well as an outstanding warrant for violation of probation conditions related to an older witness intimidation case explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Bail has been set at $325,000 and additional charges have been forwarded for prosecution added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information about this active case is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150.

You can also share information while remaining anonymous by calling the Sheriff's tipline at 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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