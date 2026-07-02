Santa Barbara County Fair to Kick Off with New Format, Expanded Schedule

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The reimagined Santa Barbara County Fair is all set to open its gates on Friday and begin its all new eight-day split schedule.

For more than 25 years, the fair has been held over a five-day period in mid-July, beginning on a Wednesday and finishing the following Sunday.

This year, the fair will begin on Friday, July 3rd and run three days through Sunday, July 5th, then will be closed to the public on Monday, July 6th and Tuesday, July 7th, and will reopen for five more days from Wednesday July 8th through Sunday, July 12th.

"We're excited," said Todd Ventura, Santa Maria Fairpark Interim CEO. "There's a lot of excitement for this year for the fair with the new format over two weekends. It really adds an interesting dynamic."

In addition to a its new longer schedule, Ventura pointed out the fair will also feature an array of format changes and other new concepts.

"In every turn at every corner something will be different," said Ventura. "Nothing is in the same spot. There are buildings and things that you cannot move. Those will be in the same spots, but the programing inside them totally different in every building and in every area. Nothing will be in exactly the same place. The carnival is spread out over the entire 33 acres. Food booths are in different spots. Everything is absolutely different in every dimension."

Another significant change will be a new parking lot and additional gate entrance for the public to use.

"We have a whole new parking lot that we have created that fairgoers will be able to park in," said Ventura. "Now to make things easier to get here, we have a new gate that we opened up on the back side of the property off of Depot Street called Gate 6. It's adjacent to our new parking lot so people can enter that way."

To help ensure the safety of the fairgoers who park in the new Depot Street parking lot, the stretch of Depot Street that runs between West Stowell Road and West Morrison Avenue will be closed to traffic.

While there are several changes in store for the Santa Barbara County Fair this year, Ventura also added its heart and soul event will remain in place, albeit with many new features as well.

"The core of what we're doing is agriculture, said Ventura. "We're going to have a very traditional fair, a great livestock show. We have one of the best livestock shows in the nation really, and we have a great livestock auction with all of our supporters, o some of those traditions will not change and they'll still be here. I will say that the programing and the livestock area is completely different. The buildings have been in many cases remodeled and revamped. We've created new areas for the exhibitors to sort of flourish in. We have a new food court for them and their parents and the guests that want to come watch the shows. We have a new "Showman Square" and a new livestock office, so there's a lot of change built around the traditions that the fair always has."

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Fair, click here to visit the official website.