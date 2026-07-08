Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Two Red Panda Cubs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Two endangered red panda cubs have been born to first-time parents Ruby and Raj at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Zoo officials say the twin cubs are the first red pandas born at the Zoo since 1993 and represent an important contribution to ongoing efforts to conserve the species.

They were born on July, 2nd.

"The birth of these red panda cubs is an extraordinary milestone," said Charles Hopper, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “Welcoming red panda cubs for the first time in more than 30 years is a remarkable accomplishment made possible by the exceptional dedication, expertise, and patience of our Animal Care & Health team. As an AZA-accredited zoo participating in the Red Panda Species Survival Plan, we are proud to contribute to a global network of conservation organizations working together to ensure the long-term survival of this endangered species.

"These cubs represent more than a joyful new addition to our Zoo family; they symbolize the meaningful role the Santa Barbara Zoo plays in wildlife conservation at the local, regional, national, and international levels. Their birth also inspires our community to become active partners in protecting the natural world for generations to come."

Zoo veterinary and animal care teams say they are closely monitoring first-time mother Ruby and her cubs and are cautiously optimistic about their progress. The cubs appear healthy.

Red panda cubs are especially vulnerable in their first weeks of life.

Ruby and her cubs remain behind the scenes in their nest box.

The staff will monitor their growth, development, and wellbeing. It is expected that the cubs will remain off habitat until they are approximately three months old, but their father Raj will be visible to guests in the habitat.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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