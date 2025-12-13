“Merry Gothmas” Draws Fans and Critics in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Merry Gothmas returned by popular demand to the city of Ventura despite protests.

Attendees dressed in gothic costumes for the first day of weekend event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

But not everyone was in the spirit.

Organizers said critics from a local Ventura church wrote a letter to the fairgrounds asking the board to cancel the event. They went as far as walking from the church and picketed outside the grounds entrance.

Fans of Gothmas said they enjoy the Nightmare Before Christmas-style decor and vendors selling unusual ornaments and gifts.

"This is for everybody, Gothmas is for everybody and the super natural," said Milena Tea of Thousand Oaks.

Jason Swtizer of Oxnard bought some presents.

"I just like the Christmas stuff, the Halloween type - Christmas stuff, I just like all the people out here and it is something to do," said Switzer.

Merry Gothmas continued on through Sunday from 12- to 7 p.m..

For parking and ticket information visit https://venturacountyfair.org or https://merrygothmas.com