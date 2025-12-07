Skip to Content
Community Events

ShelterBox USA honors Kim Cantin

Kim Cantin
MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) ShelterBox honored Kim Cantin with the 2025 Community Impact Award at the Montecito Club.

Cantin said she knows how important it is to give back and she loves what ShelterBox is going to help people impacted by disasters.

Cantin said she survived the Montecito mudslides of 2018 with the help of the community.

The disaster claimed 23 lives, including her husband and son.

He daughter was rescued after being discovered buried alive.

Cantin tells the story in the book "Where Yellow Flowers Bloom."

ShelterBox supporter Kenny Loggins also took part in the annual benefit celebration by singing one of his hits that hits home during the holidays.

ShelterBox is marking its 25th year and is currently providing shelter and support for families facing winter after disasters. 

Gifts and contribution are welcome at https://shelterboxusa.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

