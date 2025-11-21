Local Donations Deliver Hot Meals and Fill Shelves for Thanksgiving Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Thanksgiving festivities are coming a week early for many people.

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County has already served about 800 meals at its clubs with another dinner serving set for tonight in Goleta.

The meals are prepared at the Westside Club kitchen and delivered. This week the club has already served up meals in Carpinteria, Lompoc, Westside.

Each one is a hot turkey dinner with thick cuts of turkey, corn, stuffing, salad, dessert and a beverage.

Staff members, volunteers, members of the Rotary have all been involved in the set up, serving, and clean up.

This is an annual tradition for the clubs and make it happen prior to Thanksgiving week when many of the families are out of the area or have other plans.

Also in the spirit of the season, Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara has had a food drive accepting non-perishables. Flyers have been up and a video has been posted on social media – prompting a gracious response from the public.

That donation will go to the Rescue Mission for its meals next week.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

