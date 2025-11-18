A Crimson Holiday Store Offers Holiday Galore with 46 Crafters and Artists in One Stop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – If you are on the hunt for that unique item made by a local artist, 46 of them have their holiday gifts on display in one location this shopping season.

On one special night this week they will also help people in need.

The artists are all in. This is a annual tradition for the The Crimson Holiday store, located in the La Cumbre Plaza, as well as for many shoppers. The store is full of newly crafted items from clothing to jewelry.



Shoppers will also find candles named after local areas, such as Montecito, Ojai, and the Mesa. It has custom created scrabble boards – including one with all Santa Barbara locations. Potholders with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers logo on them. There's leather products, handmade items at every turn, gift cards and chocolate.



The store can be a casual pop in, but many shoppers tend to browse for awhile then buy.



Store owner, Marilyn Dannehower, says it is a bright and inviting location.

"We have people that spend an hour just to see everything. We try to keep it no more than three of any genre. I spend a lot of time talking to people to make sure their item fits in here, so we have the best-of-the-best and we are also looking at people who can make something where someone would walk in and say 'this is the perfect Christmas present for somebody on my list.'"

Some of the artists and crafters plan to sell during the Sunday art walk at the beach.

Some are only out a few times a year at events or special sales, including this one in the Crimson Holiday store.

On Thursday, the store is having a special holiday cookie sale from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with the proceeds going to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit A Crimson Holiday Store

