Stow House welcomes Coffee and Community and Sundays at the Ranch visitors

GOLETA, California. (KEYT) Another Coffee and Community took place at the Stow House in Goleta on Sunday.

The City of Goleta hosted the meet-and- greet to give guests a chance to sit down and talk to elected leaders.

They served coffee and Dia de Los Muertos inspired treats.

"We have some of our department heads here to just know who they are, to ask questions about projects or about certain things that are going on in the city in a more casual setting.," said First District Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martin.

Visitors also enjoyed a visit from the Goleta Library Bookvan.

The Stow House also hosted Sundays at the Ranch.

The weekend event is for the whole family.

Guests are able to visit the museum store, the visitors center and listen to live music.

Children enjoy feeding farm animals

"We offer goats, chickens. We have one lamb and a few ducks, and we have free tractor rides every Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m." said Lisa Potter, who serves as the Director of Operations at the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

For more information visit https://goletahistory.org