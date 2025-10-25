Plane Pull helps Alpha Resource Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) The Plane Pull fundraiser returned to the Santa Barbara Airport.

The popular event is put on with the help of the airport, Alaska Airlines and Atlantic Aviation.

The 4th annual Plane Pull served as a fundraiser for the Alpha Resource Center.

The center serves people with intellectual and developmental differences.

Teams of 10 competed by pulling the 100,000 pound plane.

American Rivera Bank's Tim Johnson anchored his team.

"The plane was heavy, heavier than expected. You know, I was the anchor of our team, and luckily, we had enough force to bring it through the end. It's a great cause, you know, we're out here to support our local community and the people that we serve. We just appreciate being here and raising money for a good cause," said Johnson.

They expected to pull a Star Wars themed plane, but it had to be relocated

People dressed up for the Star Wars theme, anyway.

For more information visit https://alphasb.org