Channel Islands Harbor hosts Pumpkin Paddle

Inaugural Pumpkin Paddle hosted by Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard
today at 9:01 pm
OXNARD, California. (KEYT) The Channel Islands Harbor hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Paddle.

Witches took part in a paddle parade from Fisherman's Wharf to the dock by Peninsula Park along the main channel where they posed for photos.

The Harbor Patrol made sure boats gave them the right of way.

The harbor gave out prizes that included Harbor Mart and Sea Fresh gift cards.

They plan to host another one with a holiday theme in December.

For more information visit https://www.channelislandsharbor.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

