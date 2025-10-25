Channel Islands Harbor hosts Pumpkin Paddle

OXNARD, California. (KEYT) The Channel Islands Harbor hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Paddle.

Witches took part in a paddle parade from Fisherman's Wharf to the dock by Peninsula Park along the main channel where they posed for photos.

The Harbor Patrol made sure boats gave them the right of way.

The harbor gave out prizes that included Harbor Mart and Sea Fresh gift cards.

They plan to host another one with a holiday theme in December.

For more information visit https://www.channelislandsharbor.org