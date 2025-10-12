Ponies by the Sea Car Show helps Guide Dogs

OXNARD, Calif.(KEYT) The Tri-County Mustang Club hosted its annual Ponies by the Sea Car Show.

Some owners pulled out all the stops with music, car phones and Bob's Big Boy decorations to go with their classic cars.

The show in the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard also served as a fundraiser for Guide Dogs of America.

The nonprofit trains and provides guide dogs and service dogs for people in need.

Guide Dogs of America Area Leader Diana Jenke said they are always looking for volunteers.

"We are always looking for puppy raisers people that will raise a puppy until they are about 15-16 months old and do these kinds of things with them and teach them general obedience and then they go off to be formally trained after we do our part," said Jenke.

Jenke's dog Dakota is good with children and let them get close during the show.

Guide dog volunteers said people in Santa Barbara may see them following their training trip on Amtrak Tuesday.

They will be training on the train.

They will arrive at the Santa Barbara transit station on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. and depart at 1:45 p.m.

For more information visit https://guidedogsofamerica.org and https://tricountymustangclub.com