San Ysidro Trail welcomes hikers following repairs

San Ysidro Trail back in action
today at 8:25 pm
MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Los Padres National Forest ordered the opening of the entire San Ysidro Trail plus the first couple of miles along Old Romero Road.

The area was recently restored with public access in mind.

The multi-agency year-long collaboration involved Los Padres National Forest, Southern California Edison, Montecito Fire, and Montecito Trails Foundation.

The professional trail crew from Los Padres Forest Association restored the trail with funding from the Montecito Trails Foundation.

Private landowners allowed crews access as well.

A Fall BBQ fundraiser last year was supported by the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Mark C. Lemons Family Foundation, and Montecito Community Foundation.

A photo op ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday afternoon at the trailhead.

Trail crews and search and rescue teams are completing final preparations and safety assessments before public access is restored.

Another Fall BBQ takes place this Saturday, Sept. 27th at the Carriage Museum.

Board member Jane Murray will be honored and money raised will fund the restoration of the remaining 5 miles of Old Romero Road in the spring o 2026.

Ashlee Mayfield of the Montecito Trails Foundation took part in the reopening celebration.

