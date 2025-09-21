Skip to Content
Community Events

Central Coast British Car Club Show celebrates “Triumph Through the Decades”

Screenshot
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Screenshot
By
Published 5:23 pm

OXNARD, California.-The 34th Central Coast British Car Club show filled the lawn in the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

Highlights included a "Get Smart" car with a rotary phone between the seats.

Some car owners put skeletons behind the wheel with a nod to Halloween.

At least one of the vintage cars had a for sale sign.

Organizers chose the theme; "Celebrating the Triumph through the Decades."

In addition to Triumphs, cars on display included MGs, Austins, Jaguars, and Morgans .

While judges checked out the automobile, car lovers enjoyed some entertainment.

The Gold Coast Pipe Band performed with Scottish dancers.

They reminded people they will be performing again at the Seaside Highland Games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 11-12.

For more information visit https://centralcdoastbritishcarclub.com , https://channelislandsharbor.org and https:seasidehighlandgames.org

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content