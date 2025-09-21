Central Coast British Car Club Show celebrates “Triumph Through the Decades”

OXNARD, California.-The 34th Central Coast British Car Club show filled the lawn in the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

Highlights included a "Get Smart" car with a rotary phone between the seats.

Some car owners put skeletons behind the wheel with a nod to Halloween.

At least one of the vintage cars had a for sale sign.

Organizers chose the theme; "Celebrating the Triumph through the Decades."

In addition to Triumphs, cars on display included MGs, Austins, Jaguars, and Morgans .

While judges checked out the automobile, car lovers enjoyed some entertainment.

The Gold Coast Pipe Band performed with Scottish dancers.

They reminded people they will be performing again at the Seaside Highland Games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 11-12.

For more information visit https://centralcdoastbritishcarclub.com , https://channelislandsharbor.org and https:seasidehighlandgames.org