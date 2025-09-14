Chowderfest sells out at Channel Islands Maritime Museum

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT)-The sixth annual Chowderfest at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum sold out.

More than a dozen local restaurants and yacht clubs competed for bragging rights.

A panel of judges were tasked with choosing the best chowder and the most unique chowder.

Attendees voted on the people's choice and team spirit awards.

Joanne McDonald was so busy volunteering, she had yet to taste any chowder.

She had the difficult task of telling people at the gate there were no more tickets left.

Sharon Levy was enjoying some chowder when she said she likes it with lots of seafood.

"I judge a chowder that has a good combination of spices, how thick it is and the least potatoes," said Levy.

The Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club decked out their booth in their club colors and had a photo area.

The club shared information about their youth sailing program during the event.

Chowderfest is a major fundraiser for the Channel Islands Maritime Museum.

People also had a chance to tour the museum..

For a list of winners visit https://cimmvc.org