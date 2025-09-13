Rotary hosts Art & Chalk Festival at Ventura Harbor Village
VENTURA, Calif.-The Rotary Club of Ventura is hosting a free Art & Chalk Festival in Ventura Harbor Village.
Greg Wray, known for the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, is making a Sonic-themed mural with the help of children outside Le Petit Cafe.
The event includes artisan shopping, live music, face painting and more.
The event is a tribute to the festival's co-founder Randy Hinton.
It also serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofits supported by the Rotary Club
The festival continues on Sunday from 10 to 5 p.m.
For more information visit, https://venturaharborvillage.com