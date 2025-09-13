Skip to Content
Rotary hosts Art & Chalk Festival at Ventura Harbor Village

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
today at 9:00 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-The Rotary Club of Ventura is hosting a free Art & Chalk Festival in Ventura Harbor Village.

Greg Wray, known for the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, is making a Sonic-themed mural with the help of children outside Le Petit Cafe.

The event includes artisan shopping, live music, face painting and more.

The event is a tribute to the festival's co-founder Randy Hinton.

It also serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofits supported by the Rotary Club

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 to 5 p.m.

For more information visit, https://venturaharborvillage.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

