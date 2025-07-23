Navy Base to open its gate to the public for the Pt. Mugu Surf Contest this weekend

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-This weekend is the one weekend a year when people can watch a surf contest on the beach at Naval Base Ventura County.

The Navy opens the base for the Point Mugu Surf Contest to showcase one of the best surf spots in California.

The contest gives civilian and military surfers a chance to compete.

There will also be vendors, a cornhole tournament and other family friendly activities.

Guests may enter through the Las Posas gate starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information visit https://www.navylifesw.com/surf