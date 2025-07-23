Skip to Content
Navy Base to open its gate to the public for the Pt. Mugu Surf Contest this weekend

NBVC contributed
By
Published 8:14 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-This weekend is the one weekend a year when people can watch a surf contest on the beach at Naval Base Ventura County.

The Navy opens  the base for the Point Mugu Surf Contest  to showcase one of the best surf spots in California.

The contest gives civilian and military surfers a chance to compete.

There will also be vendors, a cornhole tournament and other family friendly activities.

Guests may enter through the Las Posas gate starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information visit https://www.navylifesw.com/surf

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

