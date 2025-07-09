Skip to Content
UCSB Arts & Lectures Kicks Off Free Movie Series with “101 Dalmatians”

UCSB ARTS AND LECTURES
today at 11:57 am
Published 11:39 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Preparations are underway for the UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema series.

This movie event is returning to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden with a dog-themed lineup.

The series called 'Dogs Day of Summer' kicks off Friday night under the stars from July 11 through August 29.

The movies will be family-friendly and will include titles like "101 Dalmatians," "The Sandlot," "Best in Show," "My Dog Skip," "Isle of Dogs," "Marley & Me," and "Dog"

For more information, visit: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/free-summer-cinema/

