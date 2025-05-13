Skip to Content
Movies at the Sunken Gardens are back with Dog-Themed Line-up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Free movies at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens are back this summer with a full lineup of movies centered around man's friend.

The "Dog Days of Summer" movie series will begin July 11th, and will run every Friday night this summer through August 29th, with an exception on August 1st due to Fiesta.

The dog-themed movies will kick off with Disney's 101 Dalmatians at 8:30pm. The following movies include:

July 18th - The SandlotAugust 15th - Isle of Dogs
July 25th - Best in ShowAugust 22nd - Marley and Me
August 8th - My Dog SkipAugust 29th - Dog

Movie watchers can set up their spot on the lawn starting at 12pm that Friday of the screening – only blankets are allowed and low-back chairs are recommended.

Guests are invited to bring their own food and drinks, as concessions will not be sold on-site.

Click here for more information about the Free Summer Movies Series.

