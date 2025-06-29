Summer camps set sail in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Sailing camps are underway.

Weekly camps are taking place in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The Pacific Corinthian Youth Foundation has been hosting camps since the 1990s.

The nonprofit was created by members of the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club and uses the club's dock.

Another camp, sailing in RS Zests, is hosted by the Channel Islands Boating Center.

The center is also home to Cal State University sailors.

Both camps teach kids basic sailing skills, and boating safety.

Campers learn skills needed to qualify for their Small Boat Certification

They can also start filling out logbooks to track their future sails.

For more information visit https://www.pcyfsailing.org and https://ciboating.org