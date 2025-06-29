Skip to Content
Community Events

Summer camps set sail in Channel Islands Harbor

Screenshot
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Screenshot
By
today at 9:17 pm
Published 9:16 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-Sailing camps are underway.

Weekly camps are taking place in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The Pacific Corinthian Youth Foundation has been hosting camps since the 1990s.

The nonprofit was created by members of the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club and uses the club's dock.

Another camp, sailing in RS Zests, is hosted by the Channel Islands Boating Center.

The center is also home to Cal State University sailors.

Both camps teach kids basic sailing skills, and boating safety.

Campers learn skills needed to qualify for their Small Boat Certification 

They can also start filling out logbooks to track their future sails.

For more information visit https://www.pcyfsailing.org and https://ciboating.org

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content