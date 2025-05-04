Kenny Loggins serves up pickleball fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Three days of competition at the Kenny Loggins Pickleball in the Danger Zone Tournament wrapped up on Sunday.

The celebrity competitors included Loggins, Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, and actor Duane Henry, just to name a few.

The tournament took place at the Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Courts where Loggins likes to play.

The celebrity exhibition was held in conjunction with the American Riviera Classic Tournament.

It served as a fundraiser for The Unity Shoppe and families displaced by the LA fires.

Duane Henry downplayed his talent on the court.

"This is a great event because we are connecting community wealth with a love of pickleball and most importantly, Unity Shoppe, courtesy of Kenny Loggins, and we're here to just basically celebrate that in the vessel of pickleball and it's something we all love to do, "said Henry, so, it's a no-brainer and it's so much fun. It brings that community out and you get to see how terrible my shot is."

Participants received Joola paddles.

For more information visit https://www.unityshoppe.org