Old Mission Santa Barbara welcomes people to Mass for Pope Francis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The death of Pope Francis on the day after Easter is on the minds of many Catholics.

Many are attending events to honor him before the Conclave to choose the next Pope begins.

The Old Mission Santa Barbara is hosting a Mass for Pope Francis in its Serra Chapel at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fr. Joe Schwab said they chose not to use the main chapel because the sound is being updated.

Seating in the Serra Chapel will be first-come, first-served.

Fr. Joe, as he is known, said he hoped people take memories away from the mass.

"Good memories of an extraordinary individual that really made his place in world history a real figure on the world stage they were part of too all these people were part of it too," said Fr. Joe.

For more information visit https://www.santabarbaraparish.org

