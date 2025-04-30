Skip to Content
Community Events

Old Mission Santa Barbara welcomes people to Mass for Pope Francis

Tracy Lehr
By
Updated
today at 5:50 pm
Published 4:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The death of Pope Francis on the day after Easter is on the minds of many Catholics.

Many are attending events to honor him before the Conclave to choose the next Pope begins.

The Old Mission Santa Barbara is hosting a Mass for Pope Francis in its Serra Chapel at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fr. Joe Schwab said they chose not to use the main chapel because the sound is being updated.

Seating in the Serra Chapel will be first-come, first-served.

Fr. Joe, as he is known, said he hoped people take memories away from the mass.

"Good memories of an extraordinary individual that really made his place in world history a real figure on the world stage they were part of too all these people were part of it too," said Fr. Joe.

For more information visit https://www.santabarbaraparish.org

Your News Channel will have more on the Mass for Pope Francis tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content