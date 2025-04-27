Bright lights attract evening fairgoers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The first weekend of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo attracted people who seemed to enjoy the 80's flashback theme.

Many people stayed after dark to see the fair rides at night.

The Earl Warren showgrounds seemed to glow before closing time.

Some University of California, Santa Barbara students in the area saw the lights and rides and decided to make a night of it.

"It is just really pretty and everyone is out here and everyone seems really happy and enjoying themselves on the rides," said Ashton Laczkowski, " it is really wholesome."

"We were just passing by and we saw it, might as well come check it out, super fun," said Jared Olis.

They shared fried Oreos, drizzled in chocolate.

Fairgoers may want to make room for fair food.

They may also want to try their luck at games that line the carnival midway.

Prizes include a variety of stuffed animals

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo returns for one more weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit https://earlwarren.com