State Senator Monique Limón honors local women

Limon with Ventura women
The Office of Monique Limon
Ventura County women honored by State Senator Monique Limon
State Senator Monique Limón honors outstanding women in the community
today at 9:32 pm
Published 8:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In honor of Women's History Month State Senator Monique Limón is honoring local women from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

She calls them Women of the Year and honored them at ceremonies in her district and in Sacramento.

The Santa Barbara honorees include: 

Gina M. Gonzales-Carbajal, Chief Programs Officer of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Ashley Costa, Executive Director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization

Lori Lander Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner

Roberta M. Jaffe, Farmer Activist of Condor's Hope Vineyard

Katrina B. Mitchell, MD, Breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider of Sansum/Sutter Health 

Wendy Sims-Moten, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County

The Ventura honorees include: 

Marlyss Munguia Auster, President & CEO of Visit Ventura

Pattie Braga, Executive Director of the Ventura County Leadership Academy

Tammy I. Glenn, Executive Director of the National Volunteer Caregiving Network; Ventura County CAREGIVERS: Volunteers Assisting the Elderly

LaRita Joice Montgomery, Chair of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Ventura County 

Vanessa Rauschenberger, General Manager of Gold Coast Transit District

For more information visit her social media or https://sd21.senate.ca.gov

Tracy Lehr

