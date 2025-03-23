State Senator Monique Limón honors local women
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In honor of Women's History Month State Senator Monique Limón is honoring local women from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.
She calls them Women of the Year and honored them at ceremonies in her district and in Sacramento.
The Santa Barbara honorees include:
Gina M. Gonzales-Carbajal, Chief Programs Officer of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Ashley Costa, Executive Director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization
Lori Lander Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner
Roberta M. Jaffe, Farmer Activist of Condor's Hope Vineyard
Katrina B. Mitchell, MD, Breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider of Sansum/Sutter Health
Wendy Sims-Moten, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County
The Ventura honorees include:
Marlyss Munguia Auster, President & CEO of Visit Ventura
Pattie Braga, Executive Director of the Ventura County Leadership Academy
Tammy I. Glenn, Executive Director of the National Volunteer Caregiving Network; Ventura County CAREGIVERS: Volunteers Assisting the Elderly
LaRita Joice Montgomery, Chair of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Ventura County
Vanessa Rauschenberger, General Manager of Gold Coast Transit District
For more information visit her social media or https://sd21.senate.ca.gov