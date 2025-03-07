Skip to Content
One805 rocks for First Responders and Mental Health Care

One805 is set for another fundraiser for first responders.
One805 is set for another fundraiser for first responders.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ONE805 non-profit is set to raise urgent funds for first responders in need in one of their two large scale events of the year.

The show will feature Hootie and the Blowfish, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Alan Parsons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Macy Gray.

It will take place in the historic Granada Theatre Saturday night March 8th.

The proceeds will benefit mental wellness for first responders in both in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. A portion of the MusicCares goes to help musicians impacted by the recent wildfires.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

