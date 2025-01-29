Mild temperatures Wednesday, tracking multiple storms to start February

A few Frost Advisories are in effect for Ventura County Wednesday morning. Most of the coverage zone will wake up to frigid temperatures and disorganized cloud coverage. The beaches north of Gaviota are experiencing overcast skies, while low level clouds and fog are more patchy for the beaches further south. All clouds will clear by midday and a pleasant evening is ahead! Copy and paste to the day prior with highs in the 50s and 60s and slightly breezy winds. Temperatures cool quickly overnight, so bundle up if you're heading out late.

More disorganized marine layer and cloud coverage is expected Thursday morning. All clouds clear in a similar fashion to the last few days, and skies turn bright by the evening. Temperatures warm a few degrees as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in. Highs warm into the upper 60s with a smattering of low 70s and it will be a pleasant evening to enjoy the outdoors! Head to lunch outside! As soon as the sun begins to set, we cool quickly and overnight lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be slightly warmer as well as high pressure moves over the coverage zone. Temperatures hold into the upper 60s and low 70s. We may see some increased cloud coverage as high pressure brings a temperature inversion aloft. All clouds clear out quickly and it will be a day to head out and soak in the sun while it lasts. A very active weather pattern begins in the Pacific for the first few days if February. An atmospheric river arrives in the northern portions of California by next week. We are on the tail end of this system and may see some showers. Rain chances are around 50-60% currently, timing and amounts will be updated as we near closer.