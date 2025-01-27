A damp & icy Monday morning, calm weather ahead

Low pressure holds over the Central Coast early Monday morning. This will cause a slight chance for showers and snow in high elevations. The Winter Weather Advisory holds through 2pm for interior portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. Winds could gust near 35mph and snowfall of 2-4 inches is projected. Along the coastline, most areas will stay dry and pleasant although early morning temperatures are extra cool. Bundle up as temperatures are in the 30s for a majority of the viewing area. Low level clouds and fog have also developed causing visibility problems, travel safely as roads are still slick. Highway 154 is extremely slick as a rain and snow mixture fell over the weekend. Temperatures could keep roads icy, so plan accordingly. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows cooling into the 30s and 40s. Frost and Freeze Alerts go into effect late tonight as we cool down towards freezing.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Alerts continue through 9am Tuesday. Dense fog is expected to impact your commute early in the morning. Dense fog coupled with icy roads will create very dangerous driving conditions. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s for the day and all clouds clear by the early afternoon. Expect temperatures to drop fast overnight.

A mild and calm weather pattern appears Wednesday as rain, winds and fire concerns have ended. Expect a typical January morning with cool temperatures and low clouds in the morning. Clouds will clear and mostly sunny skies appear by lunch. Temperatures hold within a few degrees from Tuesday. Thursday and Friday are copy and paste. This weekend is our next chance for showers and long range models show more of an active and wet February!