Sen. Adam Schiff to tour Port of Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – In the midst of President Trump's new trade policies, Sen. Adam Schiff is taking time to visit the deep sea Port of Hueneme.

It is the largest port between the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and San Francisco.

The port is known for importing autos and bananas and exporting U.S. made goods – though autos make up to half the Port's revenue.

The port also handles refrigerated goods.

Sen. Schiff arranged a tour to learn more about the port's operations. His staff said he wants to know how it contributes economically to Ventura County and California.

Long-time Port Director and CEO, KristIn Decas, has been navigating the changing federal trade policy.

Decas has said ships made in China are likely to be impacted.

The port will continue to be a major player in west coast trade.

This is the Senator's only official stop in Ventura County on Wednesday.

Your News Channel will have more on the Senator's visit to the port tonight on the news.