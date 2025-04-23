“Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive sparks Friendly Competition for a Good Cause

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In an effort to combat the country's blood shortage, the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department is bringing back their good ol' 'Battle of the Badges' Blood Drive.

In collaboration with Vitalant, various law enforcement and fire departments across San Luis Obispo county will compete to see who can make the most blood donations. Chief Robert Reyes says folks do not have to be a member of law enforcement to participate in the blood drive taking placing April 24th - May 1st.

"We're partnering with Vitalant here in San Luis Obispo over the next week... and the goal here is just to first and foremost raise the awareness about the importance of blood donation," says Reyes.

According to Vitalant, the nation is seeing a major blood and platelets shortage and numbers are continuing to fall at a concerning level.

Reyes says this event not only helps contribute to the nation's blood donation supply, but also ignites a little friendly competition between departments.

"I'm happy to say that the County Probation Department won last year, so obviously the goal is to retain the title for this year and but it'll be stiff competition."

All seven municipal police departments will be returning for the drive, along with some newcomers including: Morro Bay Police Department, Morro Bay Fire, and the California Highway Patrol Templeton Station.

Last year, the drive brought in around 232 pints of blood and this year they hope to reach their goal of 300 pints across the county.

Starting tomorrow, the drive will take place across several locations across the county through May 1st. Donors will receive a T-shirt, and a badge! Check Vitalant.com for locations and details.