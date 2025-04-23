Misty Thursday, tracking rain

It will be cool and cloudy Thursday with chances of misting and drizzle as dense fog continues to dominate our coastal forecast.

Temperatures are 5-10 degrees colder than normal.

The chilly weather is due in part to strong onshore winds and multiple low pressure systems.

We have one cold weather system remaining to the east of California, and another coming our way from the northwest.

Saturday's rain chances have risen to 40%, rain most likely in areas north of the Santa Ynez Valley.

A rainstorm will approach SLO County first on Saturday morning with light rain expected through Santa Barbara County and Ventura County later that day.

This storm has the potential to bring thunderstorms to SLO County and up to 1/2 inch of rain to the region. Our First Alert Weather team will post storm updates as it nears.

We will dry out Sunday on while staying cool as that system passes over before high pressure and warm weather returns next week.