Dangerous air quality & fire weather in Ventura Thursday, abrupt change this weekend

More Santa Ana winds arrive Thursday. These winds enhance early Thursday morning with gusts near 50mph. This could bring smoke and air quality issues from the Hughes fire into the coverage zone. Main impacts with air quality will be down in Ventura as winds directly bring smoke into the city. Fire weather concerns arise today as winds strengthen and dangerously low humidity values hold strong. Temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s and skies stay clear for areas north of Gaviota. We will likely see haze and smoke in Sant Barbara County as the Hughes Fire rages on. While Santa Barbara and Ventura County are not underneath red Flag Warning, we are close to those thresholds, so be extra safe when heading out the door. Overnight lows cool into the 20s and 30s for most wind sheltered areas and coastline cools into the 40s.

Winds finally end by Friday. Red Flag Warnings will continue through Friday morning due to dry conditions. Winds will die down significantly from previous days but dry brush keep fire weather concerns high. Temperatures begin to drop significantly as onshore flown returns and a potent low pressure system arrives. Skies turn cloudy by the evening and winds pick up with the approaching low. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s and coo, down into the 30s and 40s.

Thunderstorms remain to be the wild card of the forecast. An "inside slider" or a low pressure that drops south from Canada will rush into the Central Coast Saturday. This particular system shifts further to the west which means showers and rain, although the track of this system will impact us greatly. If it moved 50-100 miles further to the west, then we will see higher rain and snow totals. If the system moves to the east, we may get no rain where the current track shows the low hovering over the Central Coast. This means mild rainfall numbers but higher chance for thunderstorms. There is a range of outcome when it comes to rainfall totals. We are close to an inch in LA counties and closer to half an inch in Santa Barbara. Rainfall rates are around a quarter of an inch per hour, the most common scenario is a beneficial rain that will mitigate the fire weather concerns. La and Ventura counties have the highest chance for a thunderstorm