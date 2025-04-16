Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Two Upcoming Launches Scheduled from Vandenberg following Wednesday’s launch

today at 1:06 pm
Published 1:43 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Northrop Grumman Minotaur 4 rocket launched today at 12:33pm from Vandenberg Space Force Base, and two more rockets are scheduled in the next four days.

Wednesday's launch was the first Minotaur IV launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base since 2011 as part of the NROL-174 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

On Friday, April 18th, Vandenberg will see launch a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket that was delayed back in March due to range availability. The rocket will launch Lockheed Martin's LN 400 satellite bus into low orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of satellites from Vandenberg on Saturday, April 19th. This will be the tenth set of satellites for this constellations. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

As of Wednesday, launch times for the upcoming launches are unknown.

Your News Channel will update this article with more information as it becomes avaliable.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

