Temperatures soar above average Wednesday, tracking winds & rain into the weekend

Expect extremely dry conditions the next few days with warming temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s will be the name of the game, with some northeast winds Wednesday. The next few days will be close to record breaking low humidity values with some areas dropping below 2%. Due to the dry brush and fire fuels, the Red Flag Warning was extended through Thursday evening for Ventura County. The High Wind Warning was not extended but a new set of warnings go into effect at 10pm this evening for Ventura County. Winds may gust near 50mph isolated, so much weaker than the start of the week, but still impactful. It also imperative to note that with each passing wind event, the soil on steep terrains weakens further and further so downed trees and power lines may be more likely.

Thursday will be our next round of Santa Ana winds. This event is moderate compared to earlier in the week but will raise concerns for fire danger. The red Flag Warning will be allowed to drop off by 8pm but more Fire Weather Watches could be issued into Friday as humidity refuses to rise to normal numbers. Skies stay sunny with a few clouds as low pressure approaches.

Thunderstorm development will be monitored very closely as rain after major fires can easily cause mudslides. Rainfall rates of 1.5 inches or more per hour is the threshold to cause mudslides and debris flows and any burn scar created within the last two years is to be worried about, with biggest concerns with the latest LA and Ventura fires. If a slow moving thunderstorm were to cross over any burn scar that was created within the last 2 years,