Cooling trend begins Friday, Tracking more Santa Ana winds next week

Low clouds and fog have formed off the coast in areas north of Point Conception, visibility may be reduced early Friday morning. Its a bone-chilling and cool morning, Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for portions of the area, allowing to expire by 9am. Any cloud that formed last night will clear by midday and most of the coverage zone will see sunny skies and mild temperatures. Onshore flow has strengthened significantly, meaning humidity values have skyrocketed and temperatures will fail to warm above average. Expect a 5-10 degree cooldown due to northwesterly winds, where highs can reach into the upper 50s and 60s. Another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will go into effect tonight so protect those pets, plants and pipes!

It will be a cool and cloudy Saturday morning. Most of the coastline will have some clouds and marine layer influence. Onshore flow weakens slightly, allowing clouds to give way to sunshine by lunch. Temperatures stay within a few degrees of the previous day and it will be a day where an extra layer is needed! Head out for a walk or a nice hike and enjoy the calm weather while it lasts.

More clouds appear Sunday morning as onshore flow promotes cloud development. Skies clear out once again and it will be a copy and paste scenario. Santa Ana winds develop Monday. This event will be moderate as a low pressure system clips the Great Basin, causing the shift in our winds. Upper level winds appear strong and based on the set up the winds that make it to the surface will be between the moderate to strong threshold. This is an event that will trigger more Red Flag Warnings and enhanced fire dangers. Keep an eye on the newest information as we near closer to this event.