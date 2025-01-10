Hazardous Santa Anas through the weekend, dangerous winds possible next week

Winds Friday morning wreak havoc on Southern California. While these winds are not nearly as strong as Tuesday, these conditions are hazardous for firefighters and could stall containment efforts in LA Counties. Luckily, by the middle of the day the winds begin to die back down and calm weather is projected through the evening. Expect sunny skies and highs into the 70s for most of the coastline. Keep an eye on air quality in Ventura County and practice fire safety. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura through 6pm and a High Wind Warning for similar areas through 2pm.

A pleasant and mostly sunny Saturday is on tap for the Central Coast. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s, slightly cooler than the workweek. As the sun sets, winds crank up yet again. The next round of moderate Santa Ana's sweep through the area causing fire weather concerns and wind alerts. These winds will be similar to Thursday night, as gusts reach close to 70mph. Keep an eye on the updated forecast and avoid bonfires, make sure lit cigarettes are put out and be as vigilant about fire safety as possible. The forecast calls for winds strong enough to down trees and power lines once again. Power Safety Shutoff programs may be put in place. Use caution when traveling as winds could whip debris in the roads and cause a tough commute.

Winds continue Sunday morning but begin the pattern of weakening by lunch. It will be another pleasant afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures. All eyes are on next week. Another dangerous round of Santa Ana's are projected Monday night through Wednesday. Strongest days appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but this could change over the next day or so. With the recent fires in LA, multiple days of Santa Ana winds along with how dry the central Coast is, these winds will be extremely dangerous. This will be monitored very closely but preparedness is key. Pack those go bags and keep an eye out for more information.