Winds lighten Thursday, next round of Santa Ana’s projected Friday morning

Its a very cold morning for most early risers in Santa Barbara and the Central Coast. Since the extreme Santa Ana wind event has died down, offshore flow is no longer feeding warm and dry air into the area. Overnight lows cooled into the 20s and 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast and portions of the Central Coast until 9am this morning. Expect frost on grass and your windshield and temperatures near freezing for your early morning commute. We begin to warm up by midday and hgihs rise into the 60s and 70s. The day will be clam and a needed break from the winds until the sun begins to set. Our next round of Santa Anas crank up Thursday night into Friday morning. These winds will be noticeably weaker but the impact remains the same. Dry air, low humidity values and strong winds are projected. Straight-lined winds will be hazardous for drivers along the 101.

Moderate Santa Ana winds remain through Wednesday morning. It appears that peaks winds begin around 2am through 6am. While this event is dismal compared to Tuesday, it will still raise the concern for fire danger. The Red Flag Warning has been extended through 6pm Friday for Ventura County. Wind Alerts have been cancelled but expect a breezy morning with lightening winds by dinner. Temperatures will warm inot the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies remain mostly sunny and waves stay calm.

Fire dangers last through Friday. Expect one last day of heightened fire risk, low humidity and some moderately breezy winds. By the evening we will see the winds transition to onshore flow, meaning humidity slowly returns to normal. Our wind event will officially be over by Saturday as the jet stream weakens and shifts. Saturday and Sunday will be mild with temperatures in the upper 60s. Spoke fog and marine clouds re-appear in the early mornings. Overall, a needed break from fire weather. Sadly, these calm and mild conditions do not last for much longer. Heading into next week we will have another round of moderate Santa Ana winds. More details are still flooding in, keep an eye on the most recent forecast.