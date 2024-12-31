Fire weather concerns through Thursday, warming into the new year

Travel safely when heading out early Tuesday morning as dense fog has pushed into the south facing beaches yet again. Visibility could cause dangerous road conditions so make sure to allow for extras time to make it to your destination. Clouds will clear in a similar and disorganized fashion similar to Monday. The clouds cover will be dependent on winds as they transition to offshore flow by the middle of the day. Northeast winds will help clear out clouds and cause a nice warming trend. Expect sunny skies and temperatures rising 3-5 degrees from Monday. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. A Reg Flag Warning is in effect for some portions of Ventura and Malibu counties. Practice fire safety and avoid fireworks. Dry brush, warmer temperatures and low humidity values could cause a fire to spark and spread quickly. The Fire Weather Watch was discontinued, so only interior portions of Ventura County have heightened fire risk. The High Surf Advisory was allowed to expire so beach conditions are ideal if you want to spend the last day of 2024 by the coastline! A WInd Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara South Coast along with interior portions of San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Ynez mountains where gusts could reach 50mph. This advisory will be allowed to expire by 9am. Head outdoors and enjoy the last day of the year! If you are heading out late to celebrate, make sure to stay safe and bring an extra layer. Overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s for most areas. Dense fog will push back into some areas along the coast, so visibility will be a problem yet again.

It will be a cool and foggy morning to start out 2025. Clouds will clear quickly as offshore flow increases. This will be day number two of offshore winds, high pressure and Santa Ana Winds down through Ventura County. Skies turn mostly sunny and the airmass begins to dry. Humidity values will plummet and temperatures rise into the 70s for most of the viewing area. It will be a great way to kickstart a new year, so head out but still practice fire safety. Winds will be light, waves are calm so head to the beach and grab some sunscreen.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week and we will likely run into some fog and clouds very early in the morning. Fog and marine layer influence will be less impactful heading into Friday and the weekend. We cool off a few degrees but stay above average for this time in January. The long range models favor above average temperatures, so it appears that high pressure and warm conditions continue through the long term.