Wet weather arrives in Northern communities, gusty winds impact the coastline

Light showers move into San Luis Obispo counties early Friday morning. Skies turn overcast and winds remain strong. Rainfall amounts will be light and near a quarter of an inch in northern areas. We will likely see a few showers in Santa Barbara however, rainfall will be into the tenths of an inch while Ventura will see even less. Timing of first showers will be around 6am up into the norther and quick moving systems traveling south. We begin to dry out by 3pm, so expect overnight fog and cool temperatures. Winds may blow around patio furniture and may impact high profile vehicles when driving. If you plan on an early morning walk with the dogs, make sure you're both bundled up! The cooling trend begins with highs into the 50s and 60s. High Surf and Beach Hazard Statements are in place to warn the communities that getting into the water is unsafe at this time. The WInd Advisory will be allowed to last through Sunday, with impressive wind gusts in high elevation areas.

We begin to dry out and warm up Saturday. Skies clear further while winds remain breezy. A mini ridge of high pressure builds in and shields the Central Coast from rain. Temperatures rise by a few degrees and it will be a standard December day. Wind and waves are still a problem, travel safely and avoid surfing!

Our last system of the year arrives Sunday! This will bring a small amount of precipitation and gusty winds. Your commute may be impacted as palm fronds and other debris could easily be picked up and thrown into the roads. Temperatures cool off a few degrees and overnight lows dip quickly. This system is short-lived and high pressure builds in, just in time for the new year! Temperatures begin to rebound back into the 70s and skies turn mostly sunny. We stay above average a few days into the year of 2025.