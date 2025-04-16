Fire crews responded to fire at Lassen’s on Broadway Wednesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lassen's on Broadway Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, a preliminary investigation showed that the flames started in the attic area and the incident appears to have been accidental, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Crews have remained on the scene, but are limited from getting further into the building as parts of the roof have collapsed shared the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Part of the fire attack required firefighters to vent flames which did send 20 to 30-foot flames into the air explained the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Some roof damage can be seen in the image below, courtesy of an alert local resident working nearby who shared it with Your News Channel.

Multiple viewers called in about open flames from the grocery store and Your News Channel was able to confirm the above information in response.