Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews responded to fire at Lassen’s on Broadway Wednesday morning

Image courtesy of Lea-Marie
By
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:42 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lassen's on Broadway Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, a preliminary investigation showed that the flames started in the attic area and the incident appears to have been accidental, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Crews have remained on the scene, but are limited from getting further into the building as parts of the roof have collapsed shared the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Part of the fire attack required firefighters to vent flames which did send 20 to 30-foot flames into the air explained the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Some roof damage can be seen in the image below, courtesy of an alert local resident working nearby who shared it with Your News Channel.

Multiple viewers called in about open flames from the grocery store and Your News Channel was able to confirm the above information in response.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Lassen's Natural Foods
SANTA MARIA
santa maria fire department
structure fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content