The warm and windy conditions persist Wednesday, with several weather alerts still in effect. Temperatures are well above seasonal average, with highs in portions of the region in the mid-to-upper 70s and low 80s. Relative humidity is low as well and the strong northeasterly winds are causing fire weather concerns at this time.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6pm Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, the Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and most of Ventura County. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind prone areas like the Gaviota Coast and Montecito Hills could see gusts up to 60 mph. The strong Santa Ana winds in Ventura County should taper by Thursday.

The Red Flag Warning for Ventura County also remains in effect until 6pm Wednesday. The combination of warm, dry, and windy conditions would cause a fire to spread rapidly if one were to be ignited during these conditions.

Thursday will be another warm day, but temperatures will rapidly cooldown by Friday and should return to near normal by the weekend. There is chance for a rain over the weekend for northern areas, but nonetheless, temperatures will cool and cloud cover will increase.