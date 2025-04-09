Skip to Content
Safety

Praise to Grover Beach Police and Five Cities Fire for Quick Action

Jarrod Zinn
By
New
Published 12:11 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Locals can rest easy knowing authorities are present, alert, and quick to respond to any kind of situation – even in the dead of night.

On Sunday night just after midnight, Officer Reyna of Grover Beach Police was on routine patrol when he detected an odor that was out of place.

As he narrowed down the source he found a neighbor had also spotted the fire, which luckily was localized to the garage only.

Officer Reyna was able to awaken the two adults in the house, Five Cities Fire Authority responded quickly, putting the fire out.

